STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Panchamukhi Hanuman temple demolition: Odisha HC declines stay extension

While the Court’s single judge bench had earlier issued an interim order restraining the operation of the tehsildar’s order, another single judge bench has declined to extend the stay.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha HC

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The legal battle over demolition of the Panchamukhi Hanuman temple which is alleged to be an illegal construction within the embankment of Mahanadi river at Ratilo under Salepur block in Cuttack district, has taken a new turn.

The demolition issue had reached the High Court with Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple trust challenging the order issued by Kissanagar tehsildar for eviction/demolition of the temple on July 19, 2021.While the Court’s single judge bench had earlier issued an interim order restraining the operation of the tehsildar’s order, another single judge bench has declined to extend the stay.

The tehsildar had issued the order invoking the Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment (OPLE) Act in pursuance to the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s direction issued on December 15, 2020. In its petition, the trust contended that nothing is coming out from the NGT’s December 15, 2020 order involving the OPLE Act. 

The trust also sought a stay of eviction/demolition of the temple as per the tehsildar’s order.On August 24, Justice Biswanath Rath issued an interim order which said, “Considering the averments made, this Court directs there shall be no coercive action pursuant to the communication of the tehsildar on July 19, 2021 till the next date”. But the matter took another turn when it came up before the single judge bench of Justice KR Mohapatra on August 27.

Justice Mohapatra said that considering rival contentions of the parties and in view of the order passed by NGT on June 22, 2021 and order passed by the Supreme Court related to the matter on August 10, I am not inclined to extend the interim order dated August 24, 2021”.Justice Mohapatra allowed the intervention petition and fixed September 16 as the next date of  hearing on the matter. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamukhi Hanuman temple Odisha HC Panchamukhi Hanuman temple demolition
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp