STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation restricts Ganesh Puja celebration

The size of idol shall be less than four feet and there shall be no use of public address system. There will be no parikrama with regard to Ganesh Puja. 

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian artist works on eco-friendly figures of Hindu deity Ganesha at a blue tarp-covered workshop on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The statues of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols made with mud, jute and bamboo are aimed at reducing pollution during the Ganesh immersion. The popular eleven-day long Hindu religious festival, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 25 to September 5th of this year.

An Indian artist works on eco-friendly figures of Hindu deity Ganesha at a blue tarp-covered workshop (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid fears of possible Covid-19 third wave, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has restricted the Ganesh Puja celebrations in city and asked the organisers to observe the festival without congregation of devotees like last year.

Issuing guidelines in this regard, the civic body has directed that puja will be conducted in indoor-like conditions only for observance of rituals without public participation, pomp, and grandeur. There will be no lighting at pandals.

At any given point of time, not more than seven persons, including organisers (kartas), priests, and support staff will remain present at the pandal/mandap. The pandals/mandaps will be covered on three sides while the fourth side will be covered in a way not to allow any public view of the idols. The persons present at puja mandaps will have to follow all Covid protocols, the CMC order said.The size of idol shall be less than four feet and there shall be no use of public address system. There will be no parikrama with regard to Ganesh Puja. 

There shall be no community feast, cultural programme and immersion procession. The idols will be immersed in artificial pond created by the CMC. Religious procession of any kind of any religious community and community feast associated with any puja/festival during the period have been banned.At educational institutions, the puja has been allowed with participation of 20 persons including priest, teachers and students in strict adherence to Covid safety norms. There will be no separate pandal for Ganesh puja inside the educational institutions.

For conducting puja in pandals/mandaps, the organisers will have to obtain necessary permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack or any other officer authorised by him.Any person found violating these guidelines will be punished under provisions of the Disaster Management Act-2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 and Section 188 of the IPC, the order stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Ganesh Puja restrictions Odisha
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp