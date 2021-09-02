STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha added 2,056 Covid deaths in August, the highest in a month during pandemic

According to an analysis, an average 960 cases and 66 deaths per day were added to the State tally. With 36,407 people recovering last month, the total recoveries went up to 9,93,235.

Published: 02nd September 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as new Covid-19 cases are on the decline, the State reported the highest fatalities in August. With the announcement of 53 deaths on Wednesday, the cumulative death toll soared to 8,022, of which 2,056 were recorded last month.

The August toll was more than the official death count of the entire first wave when 1,906 fatalities were recorded.

With this, the long pending audit of Covid deaths has been completed. The state registered 6081 deaths in last five months. Altogether 1,903 deaths were reported in July, 1,272 in June, 737 in May and 113 in April.

ALSO READ: Odisha recorded 20,000 more deaths in 2020 than 2019

As many as 29,764 cases were detected from 20.36 lakh samples in August pushing the tally to 10,08,469. While the overall test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 1.4 per cent (pc), the case fatality rate (CFR) rose close to seven pc from around 0.5 pc in May.

Health department sources said that maximum deaths were reported from Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Balasore, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Jharsuguda, last month.

According to an analysis, an average 960 cases and 66 deaths per day were added to the State tally. With 36,407 people recovering last month, the total recoveries went up to 9,93,235.

Of the 719 new cases detected in last 24 hours, 125 were children and adolescents below 18 years. The infection among the children has increased from around 12 pc to 17.4 pc.

Khurda district recorded the highest 259 cases, including 171 from Bhubaneswar, followed by Cuttack (89). Gajapati and Nuapada districts did not register any fresh infection and 13 districts reported cases in single digit.

An eight-year-old girl from Jharsuguda was among 53 patients succumbing to the infection. The maximum 19 deaths were from Khurda, six each from Keonjhar and Jagatsinghpur, and five each from Cuttack and Puri.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the audit of backlog death data has been completed. "The fresh Covid deaths will be announced now onwards. We are focusing more on the screening of paediatric population apart from maintaining the daily testing target," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid cases Covid deaths in Odisha August death toll
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp