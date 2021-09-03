ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India commissions second plant at Odisha's Paradip

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, on Thursday, September 2, 2021, announced commissioning of its second six million tonne per annum (MTPA) pellet plant at Paradip.

The plant doubles production capacity to 12 million tonne, making it the largest single-location pelletisation complex in the country. With this, AMNS India’s national pelletisation capacity rose to 20 MTPA.

AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen said despite operational challenges in the last 18 months due to Covid-19 pandemic, the commissioning of the second pellet plant at Paradip is an important milestone. “We aim to achieve domestic steel production capacity of 300 MT in the coming decade.

AMNS India will continue investing in Odisha, a promising hub for steel production. We are now sincerely planning for a greenfield steel plant in the State,” he added. Chief Operating Officer Wim Van Gerven said, “Paradip’s pellet plant II will produce superior quality directly reduced iron grade pellets for domestic steel production.” AMNS India’s national pellet production operations comprise 12 MTPA at Paradip and 8 MTPA at Vishakhapatnam.