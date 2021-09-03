STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coal India chairman lays stone for coal handling plant in Odisha's Sundargarh

The 20 MTPA first mile connectivity (FMC) project at Sardega would be set up with an expenditure of Rs 311 crore.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:23 AM

Coal India chairman Pramod Agrawal.

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Chairman of Coal India Limited (CIL) Pramod Agrawal laid the foundation stone of a 20 MTPA coal handling plant and rapid loading system (RLS) for Mahalaxmi Area in Sundargarh district on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The 20 MTPA first mile connectivity (FMC) project at Sardega would be set up with an expenditure of Rs 311 crore. On Wednesday, Agrawal had laid the foundation stone of FMC project Lajkura at Ib Valley which will be set up at a cost of Rs 285.05 crore. The project will add a despatch capacity of 15 million tonne per annum to the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

MCL has a production and despatch target of 163 million tonne and 182 million tonne respectively. It contributes around 25 per cent to the total production by CIL. The MCL is steadily building up FMC infrastructure in Odisha with a total expenditure of Rs 3,600 crore for rapid and pollution-free coal loading transportation. This would enable the company to increase production and help CIL achieve the one billion tonne target by 2024, said a release of MCL.

On the day, the CIL chairman reviewed operations at Sardega railway sidings and inspected mining activities at Kulda and Garjanbahal opencast projects under Basundhara Area. He also interacted with field officials and rewarded the best performers.

The chairman visited Chattenpali village to review development of the R&R site and MCL DAV Public School at Basundhara. Earlier, at a performance review meeting with senior officers, Agrawal appreciated MCL for keeping up with oal production and despatch to power plants during these stressing times of Covid-19 pandemic. 

Among others, CMD PK Sinha and director (technical/operations) OP Singh were present. Agrawal was on a two-day visit to Ib Valley coalfields of MCL.
 

TAGS
Coal India Limited CIL Chairman 20 MTPA coal handling plant Mahalaxmi Area in Sundargarh district FMC project Lajkura at Ib Valley
