STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hill brooms from Odisha's Kotia to be available on Amazon soon 

Kotia is a bone of contention between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and local villagers have been caught in the border dispute since long.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women making brooms from hill grass in Kotia.

Tribal women making brooms from hill grass in Kotia. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The locally-produced hill brooms by tribals of Kotia panchayat in Koraput’s Pottangi will soon be available at the click of a mouse.  E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to market the brooms, made from hill grass and produced aplenty by local tribals of the disputed panchayat. 

Kotia is a bone of contention between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and local villagers have been caught in the border dispute since long. Amazon has reportedly signed an agreement with Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) for selling the brooms on its platform.

Officer of ORMAS, Koraput chapter Rashan Kartik informed that the proposal document of the district administration for sale of Kotia hill broom has been accepted by Amazon. The product will be available online soon. 

Sources said earlier, residents of Kotia villages used to collect over tonnes of grass from the hilly terrains and sell the brooms in local Kunduli market in Koraput or Salur haat in neighbouring Vizianagaram district of AP. Due to lack of marketing facilities and processing units, the tribals were forced to sell the brooms at only Rs 25 per piece to local traders who later sold it at Rs 100 outside the district. 

In 2018, the Koraput administration set up a hill broom producer group in Kotia. Officials of the district rural development agency (DRDA) and Pottangi block trained tribal women on hill broom processing. The ORMAS also provided around Rs 2 lakh to the producer group for institution building and equipment cost.

The women learnt to process the hill grass into brooms by using steel, nickel and plastic pipes. Now, each hill broom fetches `55 to tribal women. Most of the hill brooms are being procured by Koraput Agro Products Producer Company Ltd (KAPPCO) of the ORMAS. Around 65 producer groups are processing and supplying the brooms to the agency. 

Recently, Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar had directed the DRDA to build multipurpose building for the producer groups to process the hill brooms and accordingly, Rs 15 lakh was allotted for the purpose. 
The prospect of getting more money for their brooms has come as an encouragement for the tribal women. 

“Now, our brooms will be recognised in both national and international markets once Amazon starts to sell it. We hope to get at least `80-`90 for each broom,” said Padma, a hill broom producer of Kotia. Odisha Livelihood Mission Manager of Koraput Susmita Samanara said, marketing of hill brooms by Amazon will fetch more price to the producers and subsequently, boost income of the tribal women of Kotia.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotia Odisha Odisha Kotia hill brooms Hill brooms Amazon Kotia Andhra Pradesh Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp