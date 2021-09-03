Puri police trained on tourist-friendly soft skills

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police personnel posted in Puri are the first point of contact for tourists especially those visiting Shri Jagannath Temple and the sea beach. Keeping this in view and to ensure the personnel discharge their duties efficiently while being polite, a one-day tourist friendly soft skills development programme was organised for the town police here on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The event was inaugurated by Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh in the presence of other senior officers. “To ensure that tourists are given the best services, the programme was conducted to enhance the police personnel’s soft skills including communication, active listening, problem solving abilities and leadership,” he said. During the programme, legal advisor to Puri Police Satyabadi Das briefed the personnel on legal provisions for safety and security of tourists.

The participants were also briefed about provisions relating to prevention of spread of Covid-19. Psychology lecturer of SCS Autonomous College Dr Ashok Kumar too briefed the personnel during the programme. Meanwhile, with tourist footfalls expected to increase in the coming days, a dedicated peak time hot spot police patrolling squad has been constituted to ensure safety and security of tourists and to enforce Covid guidelines.