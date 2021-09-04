Farmers’ rally in Chhendipada

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Hundreds of farmers on Friday took out a rally demanding drought-hit tag for Chhendipada as kharif crop in the block has suffered total damage due to scanty rainfall. The rally was led by former Mahila Congress chief Sasmita Behera and the party’s district president Biplab Jena.

The agitators alleged that due to deficit rainfall, paddy crops have been destroyed this kharif season. Around 90 per cent of the block’s population depend on agriculture. Less rainfall between June and August has come as a blow to farmers. All minor irrigation projects in the area have failed to provide any succour. “As many as 41 out of 81 lift irrigation points are defunct.

Those functioning are not able to cater to the demand,” the farmers alleged. The agitators also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the local tehsildar. In the memorandum, the farmers demanded that Chhendipada block be declared a drought-hit area, loan waiver for farmers and a monetary assistance of Rs 6,000 to each farmer per month.