Govt nod to 5 new super-specialty depts in VIMSAR

SAMBALPUR: The State government on Friday gave approval for opening of five new super-specialty departments at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

The new departments are endocrinology, plastic surgery, paediatric surgery, gastroenterology and clinical haematology. VIMSAR Director Dr Lalit Meher said the government has also approved appointment of one professor, associate professor, assistant professor and senior resident for each of the new super-specialty department. The appointment process will begin soon.

Meher further informed that work on a six-storey building on VIMSAR premises is going on in full swing. The building will house the new departments. Besides, four existing super-specialty departments of nephrology, urology, neurology and neurosurgery will function from the six-storey building which is likely to be ready by December this year. “If the appointment process is completed, we will make provisions for starting the OPD of the five new departments,” he said.

VIMSAR caters to the healthcare needs of at least 10 districts of western Odisha besides neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Lakhs of patients will be benefitted after the super-specialty wing of the hospital becomes functional.

Meher said these super-speciality departments were a long pending demand of people of the region. After the departments are functional, people residing in the catchment area of VIMSAR will not have to go outside to avail super-specialty healthcare facilities.

Official sources said the super-specialty building will accommodate 60 ICU and 180 general beds. The work is being carried out under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.