STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Long march for drought-hit tag for Odisha farmers

With paddy cultivation already impacted due to rainfall deficit during the kharif season in many blocks of Kalahandi, an impending drought-like situation has left farmers worried. 

Published: 04th September 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Drought

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Congress leaders, on Friday, organised a 9-km long rally of farmers from Khamar Haldi village to Dharmagarh and presented a memorandum to Sub Collector Sarat Chandra Srichandan demanding immediate declaration of Golamunda block as drought-hit. With paddy cultivation already impacted due to rainfall deficit during the kharif season in many blocks of Kalahandi, an impending drought-like situation has left farmers worried. 

According to the crop assessment by the Agriculture department, cultivation in 10 out of 13 blocks in the district have been affected due scanty rainfall. Excluding Thuamul Rampur, Koksara and Kalampur blocks, farmers in other non-irrigation blocks have lost hopes of a bumper harvest this season.

Transplantation and beausaning activities on around 8,497 hectare of land have been halted in 34 gram panchayats, including eight in Narla, Karlamunda and Golamunda, 14 in M Rampur, six in Lanjigarh, three in Dharmagarh and Jaipatna and seven in Junagarh blocks. However, non-paddy crops have not been hampered, the report stated. 

The district is facing a rain deficit of 42 per cent in the ongoing kharif season and an overall deficit of 43 per cent in August. The corresponding figures for Bhawanipatna alone stood at 51 and 56.67 per cent, respectively. 

Unless there is adequate rain in the next one week, crops on around 6,619 hectare of farmland will be affected due to stunted growth and overrunning weed. “Our crops have wilted and we are now staring at huge losses. If timely steps are not taken by the government, distressed farmers will be forced to  migrate to other states in search of livelihood,” said Saul Mangaraj, a farmer of Golamunda.

Chief District Agriculture officer Bhaskar Padhi said while paddy crop loss cannot be predicted now, the administration is still keeping a close watch on the situation, adding that field staff have been directed to advise farmers on water management to overcome the crisis. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp