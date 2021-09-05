STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress demands SIT probe into Odisha Staff Selection Commission scam

The Congress on Saturday demanded a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the corruption and large-scale irregularities in the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

Published: 05th September 2021 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The issue cropped up for discussion in the Assembly on Saturday through an adjournment motion brought by the Congress members. The BJP members who demanded a discussion into large-scale irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the House, had staged a walkout.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra alleged that an employee in the rank of private secretary has been made a scapegoat.

Alleging that the Vyapam-type scam was encouraged by the chairperson and member of OSSC, Mishra demanded that both should be brought under the purview of the probe and removed from their posts till the investigations are over.

Mishra alleged that by placing the private secretary under suspension on August 2 and immediately giving him compulsory retirement the next day, the government has created an impression that the government was protecting those involved in the scam. 

Making a statement in response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said the government has zero tolerance towards corruption and the former private secretary of OSSC member has been arrested and given compulsory retirement. 

