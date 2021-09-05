STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sub centre for 24 tribal villages at shambles in Odisha's Kalahandi due to lack of doctors and infrastructure

A case in point is the sub centre in Trilochanpur village, under Niyamagiri mountain range in Lanjigarh block, which has been lying in tatters for years.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Lack of doctors and infrastructure in the lower peripheral health centres in Maoist-dominated areas of Kalahandi have crippled health care in the region.

The health sub centre was established in Trilochanpur in 2003 to cater to 27 Dongria Kondh villages in the areas.

Three healthcare workers were posted in the centre with frequent visits of doctors from other areas.

However, increase in Maoist activities and killing of three people in the village by the red rebels in 2011, 2015 and 2016 adversely affected the centre’s functionality with the staff refusing to continue work.

The centre since then was rendered defunct leaving locals crying for basic health services. The centre now does not have basic amenities as furniture, doors, windows, beds, bath room, tube well  are all lying damaged.  

Sarpanch of the village Chandra Majhi urged the Health department to pay attention to the plight of the tribals who are suffering due to lack of timely medical help.

“Residents of the 27 villages travel to Lanjigarh which is around 20 km from here to avail health services, putting them at a lot of inconvenience in cases of emergencies,” added Majhi. Contacted, CDMO Pratap Behera said he is aware of the situation and inquiry into the matter is on.

