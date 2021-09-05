Two journalists held for harassing Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested editor-in-chief of a regional web channel and another journalist after Indian sprinter Dutee Chand lodged a complaint against them for allegedly harassing her and demanding extortion.

They are Sudhanshu Sekhar Rout, editor-in-chief of ‘Focus Plus Odisha’ and Smruti Ranjan Behera.

“Dutee had lodged the complaint at Mahila police station on September 1. During investigation, police ascertained that Rout was involved in harassing Dutee and later he was arrested along with Behera,” said DCP Umashankar Dash.

A four-member team has been formed to further investigate the matter and the items seized from Rout’s office are being examined, he said.