Fake doctor arrested in Odisha's Nayagarh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nayagarh police on Saturday arrested a fake doctor for running a clinic called Kalyani Hospital near Biju Patnaik Kalyan Mandap in Nayagarh town. The accused, Biswanath Ghadei does not have an MBBS degree.

Acting on a tip-off, Additional District Public Health Officer (Family Welfare) Dr Suvash Chandra Naik along with a Magistrate and police team conducted a raid at Ghadei’s clinic on Friday night. During investigation, the officials ascertained that Ghadei was running the clinic unauthorisedly impersonating as a doctor. “It was ascertained that Biswanath Ghadei is a fake doctor and he was running the clinic without registration. He also used to issue prescriptions to patients in the name of Dr B Ghadei,” Nayagarh SP Siddharth Kataria told TNIE.

Initial probe indicates that Ghadei used to fleece unsuspecting patients by falsely diagnosing different diseases. He reportedly had links with diagnostic centres and medicine stores from where he used to collect commission for referring patients. Police have also seized a few fabricated medical degree certificates from Ghadei’s clinic. Kataria said a case has been registered under sections 419, 420, 468 and 384 of IPC and section 16 of Odisha Clinical Establishment Act in Nayagarh police station.

In a related development, a woman whose 17-week pregnancy was terminated at Aditya Hospital without her consent, is undergoing treatment at the Nayagarh district headquarters hospital. The hospital’s proprietor Satya Priya Swain was arrested on August 31 in the matter. Police said more details in the case can be obtained once the woman is discharged from the hospital. The woman’s husband Ganesh Pradhan of Tudigadia village had paid `13,000 to Swain to carry out the abortion after an ultrasound scan showed the foetus had certain deformity.