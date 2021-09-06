STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fake doctor arrested in Odisha's Nayagarh

The accused reportedly had links with diagnostic centres and medicine stores from where he used to collect commission for referring patients. 

Published: 06th September 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Initial probe indicates that Ghadei used to fleece unsuspecting patients by falsely diagnosing different diseases.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nayagarh police on Saturday arrested a fake doctor for running a clinic called Kalyani Hospital near Biju Patnaik Kalyan Mandap in Nayagarh town. The accused, Biswanath Ghadei does not have an MBBS degree. 

Acting on a tip-off, Additional District Public Health Officer (Family Welfare) Dr Suvash Chandra Naik along with a Magistrate and police team conducted a raid at Ghadei’s clinic on Friday night. During investigation, the officials ascertained that Ghadei was running the clinic unauthorisedly impersonating as a doctor. “It was ascertained that Biswanath Ghadei is a fake doctor and he was running the clinic without registration. He also used to issue prescriptions to patients in the name of Dr B Ghadei,” Nayagarh SP Siddharth Kataria told TNIE. 

Initial probe indicates that Ghadei used to fleece unsuspecting patients by falsely diagnosing different diseases. He reportedly had links with diagnostic centres and medicine stores from where he used to collect commission for referring patients. Police have also seized a few fabricated medical degree certificates from Ghadei’s clinic. Kataria said a case has been registered under sections 419, 420, 468 and 384 of IPC and section 16 of Odisha Clinical Establishment Act in Nayagarh police station.  

In a related development, a woman whose 17-week pregnancy was terminated at Aditya Hospital without her consent, is undergoing treatment at the Nayagarh district headquarters hospital. The hospital’s proprietor Satya Priya Swain was arrested on August 31 in the matter. Police said more details in the case can be obtained once the woman is discharged from the hospital. The woman’s husband Ganesh Pradhan of Tudigadia village had paid `13,000 to Swain to carry out the abortion after an ultrasound scan showed the foetus had certain deformity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake doctor Odisha Fake medical practitioner Odisha Nayagarh Biju Patnaik Kalyan Mandap Biswanath Ghadei Additional District Public Health Officer Dr Suvash Chandra Naik
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp