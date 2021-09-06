National Teachers’ Award recipient from Odisha's Ganjam felicitated 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As Teachers’ Day was celebrated across Ganjam district, Kanamana village and Chhatrapur town bustled with unique revelry as locals prepared to felicitate Ajit Kumar Sethy who was conferred with the National Teachers’ Award 2021 on Sunday.

The 47-year-old headmaster of government upper primary school in Kanamana village was virtually felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind in presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

Sethy was selected for the award last month. Back home, the school in Kanamana was decorated and well-wishers congregated at Sethy’s house. Known as a sincere and hardworking teacher, Ajit earned a name by using Information and Communication Technology interventions besides music as his pedagogy tool.