Odisha CM lays stone for Rs 100 crore Centre of Excellence

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday, September 5, 2021, laid the foundation stone for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) Centre of Excellence to be set up at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The centre of excellence will be developed over 25 acres of land including a 12-acre playground at Andharua on the outskirts of the city. The model school will enrol 1,000 students after completion. It will have eight laboratories, two boys and two girls hostels, eight guest houses and 22 teachers quarters.

The Chief Minister said the school transformation programme, which started from the Hinjili constituency, will be implemented in the entire State in phases. He said the centre of excellence, an initiative under the 5T programme, will be a milestone for the programme. Later addressing an orientation programme for 483 teachers appointed in Adarsha Vidyalayas, the Chief Minister said each school should prepare a 10-year vision document to impart quality education to students.

The Chief Minister also announced a 10-point guideline for the schools. The guideline includes encouraging blood donation and activities for environment protection for students, involvement in a literacy programme, practice of yoga, sports and inculcating healthy lifestyle among students, facilitating the success of students in international competitions and ensure skill development of the students. Welcoming the newly-appointed teachers, the Chief Minister said the aim of the State government is to impart quality education to all students. He said, for this reason, teaching is being imparted in English medium through Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Stating that students from rural and semi-urban areas are mostly benefiting from the Adarsha Vidyalayas, he said students are being provided with all facilities in these schools for their success in entrance examinations at the national level for pursuing higher studies. Advising the teachers to properly guide the students for their success in different endeavours, the Chief Minister said the efforts should create self-confidence among the students for facing different examinations.

The Adarsha Vidyalayas should be a role model for the entire country, he added. The Chief Minister congratulated two teachers Ashok Kumar Tripathy of Bhadrak Zilla School and Ajit Kumar Sethi of Chhatrapur UP School, who was awarded by President Ramnath Kovind on Teachers’ Day.

