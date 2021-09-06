STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM lays stone for Rs 100 crore Centre of Excellence

The model school will enrol 1,000 students after completion. It will have eight laboratories, two boys and two girls hostels, eight guest houses and 22 teachers quarters.

Published: 06th September 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday, September 5, 2021, laid the foundation stone for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) Centre of Excellence to be set up at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The centre of excellence will be developed over 25 acres of land including a 12-acre playground at Andharua on the outskirts of the city. The model school will enrol 1,000 students after completion. It will have eight laboratories, two boys and two girls hostels, eight guest houses and 22 teachers quarters.

The Chief Minister said the school transformation programme, which started from the Hinjili constituency, will be implemented in the entire State in phases. He said the centre of excellence, an initiative under the 5T programme, will be a milestone for the programme. Later addressing an orientation programme for 483 teachers appointed in Adarsha Vidyalayas, the Chief Minister said each school should prepare a 10-year vision document to impart quality education to students.

The Chief Minister also announced a 10-point guideline for the schools. The guideline includes encouraging blood donation and activities for environment protection for students, involvement in a literacy programme, practice of yoga, sports and inculcating healthy lifestyle among students, facilitating the success of students in international competitions and ensure skill development of the students. Welcoming the newly-appointed teachers, the Chief Minister said the aim of the State government is to impart quality education to all students. He said, for this reason, teaching is being imparted in English medium through Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Stating that students from rural and semi-urban areas are mostly benefiting from the Adarsha Vidyalayas, he said students are being provided with all facilities in these schools for their success in entrance examinations at the national level for pursuing higher studies. Advising the teachers to properly guide the students for their success in different endeavours, the Chief Minister said the efforts should create self-confidence among the students for facing different examinations.

The Adarsha Vidyalayas should be a role model for the entire country, he added. The Chief Minister congratulated two teachers Ashok Kumar Tripathy of Bhadrak Zilla School and Ajit Kumar Sethi of Chhatrapur UP School, who was awarded by President Ramnath Kovind on Teachers’ Day.

Facilities

8 laboratories
2 boys hostels
2 girls hostels
8 guest houses 
22 teachers quarters

The model school will enrol 1,000 students. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Centre of Excellence Hinjili constituency Andharua
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp