Odisha debt burden to reach Rs 122917 crore by end of 2021-22 financial year

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's debt burden will reach Rs 122917.25 crore by the end of the 2021-22 financial year, finance minister Niranjan Pujari informed the state assembly on Monday. The per capita debt burden has more than doubled during the last ten years, he added.

Replying to a question from Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (BJD), the minister said that according to preliminary estimates of the Auditor General, Odisha, the debt burden has touched Rs 104312.12 crore by the end of July in the 2020-21 financial year which is 17.8 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The minister said that the per capita debt burden of the state had reached Rs 23761.83 by the end of the 2020-21 financial year compared to Rs 9144.40 by the end of 2011-12.