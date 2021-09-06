STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha students tour heritage sites in Puri heritage walk-and-ride

Convenor of the foundation Jugabrat Kar said the programme aims to create awareness among the next generation about the pilgrim town and its existing heritage monuments.

Published: 06th September 2021

Sri Jagannath temple at Puri

Sri Jagannath temple at Puri (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration and Odisha Eco-tourism Foundation kicked off a heritage walk-and-ride programme on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Organised by the district Culture department, the programme was inaugurated by Collector Samarth Verma. The unique initiative will be held every Sunday with an objective to educate school students on importance and significance of ancient sites in the town. 

On the day, students of Government Girls’ High School and Biswamber Vidyapith accompanied by experts Dr Surendra Mishra and Sidharth Acharya were given a tour of Kabir, Vidur, Bauli and Sankaracharya mutts besides Kadar ashram. 

The students also interacted with Shankaracharya Swamy Nischalanda Saraswati. Convenor of the foundation Jugabrat Kar said the programme aims to create awareness among the next generation about the pilgrim town and its existing heritage monuments. A general knowledge test among the students was also held on the occasion.Among others, district tourist officer Sarojkant Pradhan, additional district education officer Mamata Mishra and district culture officer Choudhury Arabind Das participated. 
 

