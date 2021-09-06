Rourkela's tribal incubation centre runs into red tape delay

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Former Union Minister of Tribal Affairs and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram’s pet project Livelihood Business Incubation Centre (LBIC) at Rourkela to promote entrepreneurship and skill development among tribal youths has run into inordinate delay following his exclusion from the Modi 2.0 cabinet.

Foundation stone of the LBIC, a joint venture effort of the National Scheduled Tribe Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), Rourkela Steel Plant and National Small Scale Industries Corporation (NSIC) Ltd, was laid on February 25, 2019 by Oram.

RSP has already provided a ready-to-use building infrastructure while NSTFDC is entrusted with bearing the recurring expenditure of the centre. NSIC has been tasked to procure and install machineries for training and also run LBIC. Sources said so far, only a couple of equipment has been installed. Besides, tender has been floated for procurement of six more machinery and plant equipment.

As many as 12 training courses in operation of spice grinding plant, packaging machine for rice, sugar, lentil and spice powder, soya milk extraction plant with Tofu packing machine, computer hardware and networking, TIG, MIC, ARC welding machine, wood and accessories designing machines, bakery unit along with training in electrical and motor winding and cosmetology and beautician have been approved. But LBIC is likely to start with just six courses initially.

Oram said LBIC is the only JV effort of NSTFDC, RSP and NSIC in the country to help prepare aspiring tribal youths to become entrepreneurs and also enhance their employability and skills. The project envisages to extend technical and hand-holding support, facilitate financing and arrange marketing links to tribal youths to set up their own business ventures. Admitting the delay and need of removing red-tapism, Oram asserted that he would take up the issue with the Ministry to benefit tribal youths.

NSIC branch manager Bipul Bag said the corporation is in the process of procuring necessary machinery and plant equipment while one officer and a few other staff have already been posted. He hoped that the LBIC would start functioning by November end.