STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Spare us oppression to push industries, say residents of Odisha's Dhinkia

The protesting villagers have sought intervention of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for protection of their rights and justice.

Published: 06th September 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers staging protest in Dhinkia panchayat on Sunday.

Villagers staging protest in Dhinkia panchayat on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of villagers of Dhinkia panchayat, including women, took out a rally on Sunday and protested against what they called two-decade long exploitation and oppression of the region for industrialization drive of the government.

The protesting villagers have sought intervention of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for protection of their rights and justice. Dhinkia was epicentre of the protest that stalled the mega steel plant project of Posco. JSW is currently planning its project in the same region and has run into the local agitation.

Dhinkia was in news recently due to agitation in connection with Mahala and Patana under the panchayat being bifurcated into revenue villages by the State government. Villagers said, tension has prevailed in Dhinkia after the bifurcation plan because people are not interested while administration has resorted to divide-and-rule by creating new revenue villages. When villagers demonstrated and detained officials, police lodged false cases against them, the agitators said.

Even after their stir against Posco and JSW steel projects, the State government has not been able to implement the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 for the villagers who are living in those areas for centuries and in possession of documentary evidence in favour of existence of tribals and other traditional forest dwellers. 

Dhinkia panchayat, located near the oil refinery of IOCL, has been severely affected due to air, water, sound and soil pollution, the locals said and alleged that not a single person from displaced families or land losers has yet got any employment in IOCL. They demanded immediate employment to displaced and land loser families.

The demonstrators also demanded that laying of pipeline to IOCL for the proposed Paradip- Hyderabad Petroleum Product Pipeline (PHPL) on grazing land (gochar) be stopped. As per Odisha Government Land Settlement Act 1962, there is provision of de-reservation of gochar land. Under this act, it is mentioned that no government land recorded as ‘gochar’ shall be reserved for any purpose or settled without being deserved in accordance with provisions contained in section 3 of this Act, they added.

During the agitation against Posco which led to violence, false cases were slapped against hundreds of people and all these cases should be withdrawn to bring peace in this village, they said and urged the CM to intervene.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Dhinkia panchayat Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Dhinkia villagers protest rally Odisha
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp