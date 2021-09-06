Sterilised woman in Odisha's Jajpur gets pregnant, seeks compensation

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 31-year-old woman of Markandpur village in Jajpur block has alleged that she become pregnant despite undergoing sterilisation in a government hospital earlier in March. Rita Jena, a mother of three, is carrying the child which she does not want.

Her husband is a daily wager and hence, the family lives below the poverty line. “Due to our condition, I decided to go in for a family planning operation to avoid any further childbirth. Accordingly, I contacted the local health authorities and underwent tubectomy. The surgery was performed by a gynaecologist of Markandpur community health centre in March this year,” informed Rita.

However, Rita was shocked after she became pregnant again. “I have no option but to give birth as it would be illegal to abort the child,” she said. The 31-year-old alleged that even after several complaints, the CHC authorities are not ready to take any responsibility for the goof-up.

She has lodged a complaint with the chief district medical officer (CDMO) demanding action against the doctor who conducted the surgery and adequate compensation for physical and mental pain due to the unwanted pregnancy.Contacted, a health official said the victim will be given financial assistance as per government norms.