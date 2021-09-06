STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Power slammed for inflated bills, erratic supply in Balasore

The Balasore body called for a tri-party meeting with the service provider and district administration to sort out the matter at the earliest. 

Published: 06th September 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Due to low voltage, the consumers are unable to use electronic devices properly but pay hefty amounts.

Due to low voltage, the consumers are unable to use electronic devices properly but pay hefty amounts. (Representational image of power cables)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The North Odisha Grahak Sangha of Balasore district on Sunday, September 5, 2021, slammed the Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) for allegedly exploiting consumers with inflated bills and service-related discrepancies. 

Addressing a media conference, Girija Sankar Das, convenor and secretary of the body, highlighted the plight of consumers who received delayed bills, compelling them to pay extra. Moreover, frequent and untimely power cuts and voltage fluctuations have further compounded their problems. 

“Due to low voltage, the consumers are unable to use electronic devices properly but pay hefty amounts which include an additional security charge despite paying bills regularly. Faulty meters are also not replaced despite repeated requests,” added Das. 

Das urged the authorities concerned to not include arrears in current bills so that consumers can avail special discounts (over and above that mentioned in the bill) while making the payments digitally. He also laid emphasis on the precarious plight of many sub-stations without any fencing or protection, causing inconvenience to commuters. The body called for a tri-party meeting with the service provider and district administration to sort out the matter at the earliest. 

