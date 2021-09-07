Another farmer ends life in Odisha's Balangir, second in 4 days

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A 40-year-old farmer has allegedly ended life by consuming pesticide in Balangir district. The incident from Bhalujuri village within Patnagarh police limits comes close on the heels of another such death reported in Tureikela block last week.

Judhistir Bhoi, family members said, returned from his farmland on Saturday and informed them that he had consumed pesticide. He was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital at Patnagarh and later shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir. He died on Sunday evening. Sources said Judhistir had cultivated seven acre of land which included two acre of his own and five acre of a fellow villager. He had cultivated cotton in his own land and paddy in the other five acre. His paddy crop failed reportedly due to dry weather conditions.

Uncle Jagdish Bhoi alleged that Judhistir took the extreme step due to crop failure. “He was in severe mental duress for the last few days due to crop loss. Unable to bear the stress, he took the drastic step,” Jagdish said and demanded government assistance to the bereaved family. Judhistir is survived by his wife and two daughters aged 7 and 5 years.

However, in-charge Sub-Collector of Patnagarh Puspanjali Panda denied it to be a case of suicide due to crop loss or loan burden. “Local officials were asked to probe the incident and as per our investigation, this is a case of family dispute. However, further inquiry is on,” Panda added.On Thursday last, a landless farmer, Recheck Banchhor (65) of Kadobeda village under Turekela block, allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide unable to bear the debt burden and crop loss due to scanty rainfall.

Balangir has reported over 46 per cent rainfall deficit this year with farmers in most blocks reeling under dry conditions. Besides, there have been reports of damage to paddy and cotton crops in many areas of the district.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)