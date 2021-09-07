STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack’s first swimming pond cries for a facelift

While the pond’s water is getting polluted with garbage, the waiting hall and stairs for diving are lying in dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance. 

Published: 07th September 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Choudhury Bazaar Chandan Pokhari in Cuttack.

Choudhury Bazaar Chandan Pokhari in Cuttack. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At a time when the State government is promoting sports at every level, the city’s first pond meant for swimming has been lying unused for the last 27 years. Nearly six months after its inauguration by former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on August 31, 1994, the pond has been wallowing in neglect. Residents and swimmers of the city have been demanding renovation of the pond since long. 

Sources said the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had renovated the Choudhury Bazaar Chandan Pokhari spread over two acre of land with all necessary arrangements to provide swimming and diving facilities for residents and swimmers. The pond surroundings were also beautified to make it more attractive. It was planned to provide swimming and diving training and accordingly, separate facilities were created for male, female and trainee swimmers.

The then chairman of Cuttack municipality Trilochan Kanungo had played a significant role in converting the pond into a swimming pool. Even few swimming competitions were organised in the pond. But after few months, the facility was closed by the civic body. The pond is used for three days each year on the occasion of Chandan Yatra. While the pond’s water is getting polluted with garbage, the waiting hall and stairs for diving are lying in dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance. The surroundings of the unused swimming pool are fast turning into a den for drug addicts and miscreants.

Though the civic body had chalked out a renovation plan with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore in 2016, it is yet to be implemented. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said, “We had consulted with the Sports and Youth Affairs department and IDCO officials, who inspected the pond and found that it is not feasible for swimming as per the current standard. Apart from being located in an exposed residential area hindering privacy, the depth of the water body was found to be not so enough to serve the purpose. So, we are planning for its beautification as a normal water body.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik Cuttack Municipal Corporation Cuttack first pond Choudhury Bazaar Chandan Pokhari Chandan Yatra
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp