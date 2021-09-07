STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government tables municipal bill to extend quota to backward classes

Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said in view of the reservation of seats in favour of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, there is no need for amending the relevant provisions of the two acts.

Published: 07th September 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha State Legislative Assembly.

Odisha State Legislative Assembly.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The uncertainty over urban local body polls is likely to be over soon with the State government on Monday tabling the Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to amend the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003.

Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena said as far as reservation of seats in favour of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is concerned, there is no need for amending the relevant provisions of the two Acts. However, the provisions relating to reservation of 27 per cent seats in favour of backward class citizens (BCC) need amendment so as to limit the total reservation of seats to 50 per cent in compliance with the orders of the High Court in the light of decision of Supreme Court in K Krishna Murthy case. “Hence, there is no scope left except for amending the relevant provisions of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and Odisha Municipal Corporation Act 2003,” said Jena.

The government has proposed to amend section 11 of the Municipal Act to substitute sub-section 3 which reads, “seats shall be reserved in favour of BCC as referred to in clause 6 of Article 243T of the Constitution in every municipality, by the district magistrate to an extent not exceeding 27 percentum.

This is subject to the ceiling limit of 50 percentum of total number of seats of such municipality including seats so reserved for SCs, STs under sub-section (1) and BCCs taken together and such seats shall be allotted by rotation to different wards in a municipal area at every general election.”A similar provision is also substituted in section 7 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 2003. 

Similarly, section 47 of the Municipal Act and section 14 of the Municipal Corporation Act needed to be amended to reserve the offices of chairperson and mayor for BCCs keeping the 27 per cent reservation and ceiling limit of 50 percentum intact.In view of the April 18, 2018 judgment of the High Court, the upper limit of reservation in respect of SCs, STs and BCCs in ULBs should not exceed 50 per cent, he added. 

The Minister also tabled the Odisha Panchayat Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for amendment of relevant provisions of Gram Pachayat Act, Panchayat Samiti Act and Zilla Parishad Act to make provisions of 27 per cent reservation for BCCs within the ceiling limit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena Odisha Municipal Laws Amendment Bill 2021 Odisha Municipal Act 1950 Odisha Municipal Corporation Act 2003 Backward class Odisha
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp