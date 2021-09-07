STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Over 1 tonne ganja seized in Odisha's Koraput, third big haul in a week

The worth of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

Published: 07th September 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja seized from a pumpkin-laden truck in Kesinga of Kalahandi.

Ganja seized from a pumpkin-laden truck in Kesinga of Kalahandi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BHAWANIPATNA: In yet another big cannabis haul in Koraput district, Jeypore Sadar police seized over one tonne ganja from a truck near Jabakonadi village on Monday. The worth of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore. It was being smuggled outside Odisha in the truck. Police have arrested three persons including the vehicle’s driver. 

On a tip-off about the smuggling of ganja in a truck, Sadar police conducted a raid and found the contraband packed in bags inside the vehicle’s cabin near the village. While the driver, identified as S Venkat Swamy of Machkund, was nabbed from the spot, others managed to flee to the nearby forest. During the investigation, it was found that the ganja was supplied by two persons of the Jalaput area within Machkund police limits. 

Subsequently, police arrested the two suppliers, Suresh Benia of Jalaput village and Subash Chanda of Kanta. Apart from 1,008 kg ganja, police seized Rs 1.65 lakh cash, one bike and four mobile phones besides the truck. The three accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jeypore AA Behera said efforts are on to trace others involved in ganja smuggling. Notably, this is the third big ganja seizure in Jeypore sub-division in the last one week. Earlier, Jeypore police had seized 1,045 kg ganja while their Boipariguda counterpart had recovered 1,014 kg of the contraband.

Similarly, Kesinga police in Kalahandi district seized 573 kg ganja and arrested two persons on Sunday. The contraband was being smuggled in a pumpkin-laden truck. The arrested persons are Subhash Chaudhary (42) of Bulandshahr and Nitin Choudhury (22) of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh Basing on reliable information, police raided a place near the railway under-bridge and seized the contraband hidden in a pumpkin-laden mini-truck. The accused were smuggling ganja from Padampur in Rayagada district to Ghaziabad. The accused duo was produced in court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha ganja haul Odisha marijuana weed seized Koraput Odisha narcotics department Odisha police Jeypore
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp