STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

19 students test positive, Odisha school closed for 4 days

The principal of the residential school said, some of the students fell sick and were made to undergo Covid tests in the school hospital a few days back.

Published: 08th September 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Closed school gate

Closed gate of Vikash Residential School in Bargarh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: As many as 19 students of Vikash Residential School in Bargarh have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last four days. The cases were reported by the district administration on Tuesday.

The principal of the residential school Sisir Prasad Roul said, some of the students fell sick and were made to undergo Covid tests in the school hospital a few days back. “As three of them were found positive, we intimated it to the district administration. Subsequently, mass testing was conducted,” he informed.

As many as 207 persons including students and 29 staff were tested with rapid antigen kits. Around 83 students who were in close contact with the three infected students, were made to undergo RTPCR tests. A total of 19 students have tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

Parents of the infected students have been asked to take them for home isolation. “We are also monitoring their health condition regularly. The students are fine and only a few of them have symptoms like cough and cold,” Roul added.

The school hospital has been sealed and the institution closed for four days. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Bargarh Arun Patra said the tests were conducted from September 2 to 6 and 19 students of Class IX and X were found Covid positive. While four of the infected students are from Bargarh, the rest 15 are from other districts. “All of them were staying in the school hostel. The students will get treatment under home isolation. Some of them will be tested again after a week,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 School students Bargarh School students Covid positive
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp