19 students test positive, Odisha school closed for 4 days

By Express News Service

BARGARH: As many as 19 students of Vikash Residential School in Bargarh have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last four days. The cases were reported by the district administration on Tuesday.

The principal of the residential school Sisir Prasad Roul said, some of the students fell sick and were made to undergo Covid tests in the school hospital a few days back. “As three of them were found positive, we intimated it to the district administration. Subsequently, mass testing was conducted,” he informed.

As many as 207 persons including students and 29 staff were tested with rapid antigen kits. Around 83 students who were in close contact with the three infected students, were made to undergo RTPCR tests. A total of 19 students have tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

Parents of the infected students have been asked to take them for home isolation. “We are also monitoring their health condition regularly. The students are fine and only a few of them have symptoms like cough and cold,” Roul added.

The school hospital has been sealed and the institution closed for four days. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Bargarh Arun Patra said the tests were conducted from September 2 to 6 and 19 students of Class IX and X were found Covid positive. While four of the infected students are from Bargarh, the rest 15 are from other districts. “All of them were staying in the school hostel. The students will get treatment under home isolation. Some of them will be tested again after a week,” he added.