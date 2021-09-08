Farmer’s suicide: Privilege notice against Revenue Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra on Tuesday served a privilege notice against Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Sudam Marndi over his statement on the alleged suicide by a farmer in Balangir. Stating that the farmer committed suicide due to crop loss arising out of the drought situation, Mishra said it was unfortunate that the Minister denied it without visiting his village.

He said a Congress delegation had visited the farmer’s village to collect actual information. He alleged that the Minister has given a misleading statement in the House and said two more farmers, one from Patnagarh and another from Kendrapara, have committed suicide due to crop loss so far.