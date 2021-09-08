STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malkangiri’s lone IGNOU centre faces closure

Reportedly, the college authorities are yet to submit necessary documents to convert the special study centre into a regular centre as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:10 AM

Indira Gandhi National Open University

The IGNOU centre in Malkangiri needs to be converted into a regular study centre. (Photo | IGNOU website)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  The lone Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) special study centre operating from Malkangiri College in the district may face closure, leaving thousands of poor and tribal students in lurch.

Reportedly, the college authorities are yet to submit the necessary documents to convert the special study centre into a regular centre as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.  As per UGC guidelines, only regular study centres will be there now in place of special study centres.

Accordingly, the IGNOU centre in Malkangiri needs to be converted into a regular study centre for which the template for application has been already sent to the college, said Koraput-based IGNOU Regional Director Dr B Rajagopal. The special study centre will be closed if the necessary documents are not received. 

He further said the documents including memorandum of understanding (MoU) required from the principal of Malkangiri College and coordinator of the special study centre have not been submitted to the IGNOU regional centre at Koraput. September 8 is the last day for submission of the papers. “Once the papers are received, we will send the same to the IGNOU head office at Delhi. Students of Malkangiri will benefit more from a regular study centre here,” he added.

However, with only a day left for submission of papers, many poor and tribal students fear that the lone IGNOU centre will be closed.  Raju Kawasi, an unemployed tribal youth of Malkangiri town, said it will be a great loss if the centre is closed due to callousness of authorities. “The IGNOU centre has helped poor students in pursuing higher studies in distance education mode.  If it becomes a regular study centre, there will be more advantage for us,” he added.

Contacted, Additional District Magistrate Birasen Pradhan, who is also the governing body president of Malkangiri College, said he will ask the principal to do the needful in this regard. The IGNOU centre is functioning in Malkangiri College since 2001-2002. 
 

