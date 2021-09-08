STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Assembly passes resolution congratulating Indian hockey teams

Stating that the State government is investing in grassroots-level hockey training centres, the resolution said that a high-performance centre has been established at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution congratulating the Indian women and men’s hockey teams on their historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics-2020.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera moved the resolution in the House which was passed by a voice vote. Announcing that Odisha will continue to support the development of hockey in India, the resolution said Odisha is organising the men’s hockey World Cup in January 2023 and India’s largest hockey stadium is being built in Rourkela for the mega event. 

Stating that the State government is investing in grassroots-level hockey training centres, the resolution said that a high-performance centre has been established at Kalinga Stadium in the Capital city. Many boys and girls from Odisha will represent the country in the coming years, it added. The resolution said that it is a matter of pride for all the people of the State that Odisha has been recognised as the force behind the success of the Indian teams.

Never before in the history of Odisha, it was praised so much across the country, it added. It described the CM’s decision to support Indian hockey for 10 more years as historic. “Odisha will be the home of Indian hockey and will continue to support the game towards making India the World Champion,” it added.

