Amarda airstrip revamp in 2022: Bishweswar Tudu

  The renovation work of Amarda airstrip will start in 2022 under the UDAN scheme, informed Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal affairs Bishweswar Tudu on Wednesday.

Published: 09th September 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 10:33 AM

Amarda airstrip at Rashgobindpur in Mayurbhanj district. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The renovation work of Amarda airstrip will start in 2022 under the UDAN scheme, informed Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal affairs Bishweswar Tudu on Wednesday.
The British-era airstrip will be revived soon after inspection by a delegation of the Aviation Ministry, said Tudu while presenting his second annual report card as Mayurbhanj MP here on the day.  

The Union Minister blamed Jharkhand for creating obstruction in development of the railways sector in Mayurbhanj district. An inter-State meeting with secretaries of both Odisha and Jharkhand will be organised shortly to resolve the issues faced by three proposed railway line projects - Badampahar-Keonjhar, Rupsa-Bangiriposi to Tata-Badampahar and Budhamara to Chakulia. 

“I will soon meet Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and take up these three projects for the interest of the people of tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district,” he said. Since some projects are not completed for over a couple of years now due to the pandemic, he said the concerned officer has been asked to start the projects and the ongoing projects will be completed as soon as possible.  

Union Minister Tudu presenting his
report card on Wednesday | Express

The Tribal Affairs Ministry has sanctioned 14 Eklavya Model Residential Schools for Mayurbhanj to impart quality education to tribal children in remote areas. Construction work of two schools has already been started. The Union Minister further said he will give top priority to development of tourist destinations like Samibrukshya, Devkund and Barehipani waterfalls in the district. 

At least four Van Dhan Vikas Kendras will be set up in the district for procurement of minor forest produces. This will keep the middlemen out and ensure fair price to forest dwellers. Tudu said the NHAI will be asked to widen the road at Bangiriposi ghat to prevent accidents. The Lok Sabha MP of BJP also accused the State government of not taking steps for development of Mayurbhanj district.   

