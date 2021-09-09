Man slits throats of wife and infant son, hangs self in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Shockwaves spread through Ganjam district after a man killed his wife and baby boy by slitting their throats before hanging himself in Putabagada village within Chamakhandi police limits here on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as 34-year-old Sujan Pradhan, wife Runi (28) and their 10 months old son. Police suspect family feud to be the cause of this ghastly act.

Sources said Sujan, a farmer, had married Runi of nearby Badaput village two years back and the couple was blessed with a son last year. Sujan’s mother Sobha was also staying with them. Since the last several days, there were reportedly some differences between Sujan and Runi but they never disclosed their disagreements to their family members.

On the day, Sobha left the house for some work and on returning, found the doors locked from inside. She looked through the window and saw Sujan hanging from the ceiling while Runi and the infant were lying in a pool of blood. She raised an alarm following which neighbours reached her house and informed the police.

Soon, a team led by Additional SP Thakur Prasad Patra rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. Later, a scientific team reached the village and started investigation. Police have seized the blade with which Sujan reportedly slit the throat of his wife and son. Receiving information, Runi’s mother Ratani reached Putabagada village. However surprisingly, neither Sobha nor Ratani have lodged any complaint with police in this connection.

While Sobha expressed her ignorance about the dispute between the couple, Ratani said last week, Sujan asked her for some money as hand loan to which she had expressed her inability. Chamakhandi IIC SS Mandhata said investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind Sujan taking the drastic step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)