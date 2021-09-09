Model vending zones in Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In order to streamline street vendors in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to set up 12 model vending zones under the Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan (MUKTA). A detailed plan has been prepared with proposed locations during a town vending committee meeting held recently. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said, “The committee has proposed 12 locations for construction of model vending zones and it has been sent to land section for inspection. Construction work will start after ascertaining the feasibility of the locations.”

The model vending zones will have several amenities including parking place, seating facility, drinking water and toilets for both vendors and customers. The proposal is a part of the city’s decongestion plan which aims at evicting and relocating the street vendors encroaching the roads, she said.

The CMC Commissioner has asked the vendors to open their shops already allotted to them within 10 days. If they fail to open their shops within 10 days, the allotment will be cancelled. She also instructed the officials concerned to issue a 15-day notice to vendors who are yet to deposit the security money and execute the necessary agreement.