STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Trinity darshan: Curbs relaxed for devotees

With relaxation of Covid restrictions across the State, the Sri Jagannath temple managing committee finalised a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for devotees on Wednesday.

Published: 09th September 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath temple at Puri

Sri Jagannath temple at Puri (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI: With relaxation of Covid restrictions across the State, the Sri Jagannath temple managing committee finalised a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for devotees on Wednesday. The committee decided that since the pandemic situation has been brought under control, the darshan time for devotees will be extended by two hours from 7 am to 9 pm from Thursday. The temple will remain open for devotees on Saturdays. However, the 12th century shrine will be out of bounds for devotees every Sunday for sanitisation of the temple complex.

As per the new SOP, devotees have to enter Srimandir through the Lion’s Gate and exit through North gate. They could light diyas at the designated places of the temple. The devotees have also been allowed to carry flowers and bhogs which will be placed at a pre-designated place earmarked by the temple administration. Partaking of Mahaprasad at a designated place at Anand Bazaar has been allowed. 

However, devotees cannot touch deities or artifacts in the temple complex. Those wishing to enter the Srimandir would have to furnish their complete vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative test report obtained within 96 hours prior to darshan at the entrance gate. It was also decided that Sri Jagannath temple will remain closed for devotees on important festival days like Ganesh Puja on September 10, Bamana Janma on September 17, Mahalaya on October 6, Dussehra on October 15 and Kumar Purnima on October 20.

The new SOP will remain in force till October, stated a release issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on the day. SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar presided over the meeting which was attended by Puri Collector Samarth Verma, SP K Vishal Singh and other members of the temple managing committee through video conferencing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Jagannath temple Covid restrictions Odisha Covid restrictions
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp