6 cops suspended for assault on ex-serviceman

When ex-serviceman Manoranjan Rout was stopped for not wearing a helmet, he allegedly threw the fine amount on the face of a policeman. This reportedly agitated the police and made them attack him.

Published: 10th September 2021 07:41 AM

Police torture

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Six personnel of Kendrapara Town police station were placed under suspension on Thursday for allegedly assaulting an ex-serviceman for not wearing helmet and mask.  The victim, identified as Manoranjan Rout, sustained injuries in the attack. The incident took place at Tinimuhani Chowk in Kendrapara town on Wednesday evening. The high-handedness of the cops was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby. Some locals also recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

Sources said Rout and his wife Ranjita were travelling on a motorcycle when Kendrapara Town police stopped them during a routine drive against traffic rule violators. Since Rout was not wearing helmet, he was fined Rs 500. Rout allegedly threw the fine amount at the face of a policeman which led to a heated exchange. Later, the police personnel present at the spot brutally thrashed Rout with batons.

Shockingly, Rout was arrested on charges of assaulting the policemen on duty. But after the video of the cops beating Rout went viral on social media, Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampad Madkar suspended the six policemen. While police refused to divulge the names of the suspended cops, sources said five constables and a havildar faced the action.

Condemning the incident, district ex-servicemen association demanded stern action against the policemen who attacked Rout. "The administration was forced to take action against the policemen as they were seen beating up the ex-serviceman in the viral video. All the policemen who assaulted Rout should be arrested," said association president Mahesh Kar. SP Madkar said after investigation, the six policemen were suspended. Further inquiry in this matter is on.

