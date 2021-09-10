Odisha's Capital Hospital Post Graduate Institute to function from 2022-23
The State government has decided to start PG courses in 15 departments at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar from the 2022-23 academic year.
Published: 10th September 2021 08:51 AM | Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:51 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: Around eight years after it got in-principle approval, the proposed up-gradation of Capital Hospital into a post-graduate institute (PGI) for medical training is set to become a reality by next year.
The State government has decided to start PG courses in 15 departments including 11 clinical and four non-clinical/para-clinical at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMSR) at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar from the next academic year.
As per an official notification issued on Thursday, it has been decided to admit five PG students each in Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Paediatrics departments and three in the rest 11 from 2022-23 academic session subject to permission obtained from National Medical Commission (NMC).