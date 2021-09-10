Odisha's Capital Hospital Post Graduate Institute to function from 2022-23

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around eight years after it got in-principle approval, the proposed up-gradation of Capital Hospital into a post-graduate institute (PGI) for medical training is set to become a reality by next year.

The State government has decided to start PG courses in 15 departments including 11 clinical and four non-clinical/para-clinical at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMSR) at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar from the next academic year.

As per an official notification issued on Thursday, it has been decided to admit five PG students each in Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Paediatrics departments and three in the rest 11 from 2022-23 academic session subject to permission obtained from National Medical Commission (NMC).