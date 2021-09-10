STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jal Satyagraha in Odisha's Sambalpur against SAMALEI scheme

Protesting the beautification and development plan of the 16th-century shrine, the residents including women and senior citizens carrying placards stood in waist-deep water in the river.

Published: 10th September 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Residents staging Jal Satyagraha in Mahanadi river opposing SAMALEI scheme

Residents staging Jal Satyagraha in Mahanadi river opposing SAMALEI scheme (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Residents of Balibandha, Ramji Gudi and Kamlibazar staged ‘Jal Satyagraha’ in Mahanadi river opposing the State government’s Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme over displacement fears on Thursday.

Protesting the beautification and development plan of the 16th-century shrine, the residents including women and senior citizens carrying placards stood in waist-deep water in the river, which flows beside Samaleswari temple, at Balibandha ghat.

An agitator Susanta Purohit said, “People who have been living near the shrine for decades will be evicted for implementation of the SAMALEI scheme. Already reeling under several hardships due to the Covid crisis, they will now be displaced due to the project. Where will they go? The livelihood of many people is also at stake as they are making ends meet by doing small business in the area.” 

Another resident alleged that government officials are yet to hold discussions with locals about the blueprint of the development plan.  “We are gripped by the fear of displacement as some people in our area have already received notice for eviction. Government officials should clearly tell the residents about the size of land to be acquired, the number of families to be displaced due to the project and the rehabilitation plans,” he added.

Earlier on September 1, residents of these areas had staged a protest near Balibandha temple forming a human chain of around 2.5 km to show their resistance towards the project. Meanwhile, residents of Ghunghutipara slum, which has been planned to be shifted for implementation of SAMALEI scheme, will not celebrate ‘Nuakhai’ on September 11. The 400-year-old slum is located near Samaleswari temple and is inhabited mostly by people belonging to the SC category. 

The residents said as the slum is on the verge of extinction, they will refrain from celebrating the festival and instead visit Samaleswari temple on the occasion to seek blessings for proper rehabilitation and wellbeing of their future generation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balibandha Sambalpur Samaleswari Temple Area Manadi river
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp