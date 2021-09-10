STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government cautions parents amid Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome spike in children

Paediatricians treating MIS cases said the government should have issued an alert about the syndrome much before and intensified the spreading of awareness about its symptoms.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday cautioned parents about the multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS), a post-Covid complication in affected children, appealing to them to remain careful. With a number of children developing MIS after recovering from Covid-19, it has emerged as a concern in the State amidst the steady rise in coronavirus infection among children and adolescents below 18 years.

Three days after TNIE carried out a report on rising cases of MIS in children, the Health department swung into action cautioning people and directing district hospitals to effectively manage the cases. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the condition was not so prevalent after the first wave of the pandemic. But many children have reported to hospitals with complaints of MIS after the second wave peak period.

“Children who have developed MIS can be cured if diagnosed early and treated. It can be fatal in case of delayed diagnosis. High-grade fever, diarrhoea, vomiting and severe headache are major symptoms, which need to be watched by the parents and immediately reported,” he said. Meanwhile, the Health Department has asked all district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) to deal with the MIS cases seriously and effectively. 

Separate paediatric wards equipped with oxygen supply have been set up in all DHHs. The MIS cases can also be admitted in the general paediatric ward. Though only around five per cent (pc) of children affected with Covid are needing hospitalisation, the CDMOs have been asked to extend special attention to MIS patients, Dr Mishra added.   

Paediatricians treating MIS cases in private hospitals said the government should have issued an alert about the MIS much before and intensified awareness about its symptoms. “The MIS requires IVIg treatment, which is costly. The government has to come to the rescue of people in rural areas who may not afford the treatment,” said a neonatologist.

