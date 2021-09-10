STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Storm of protests in Odisha Assembly over mining scam

On the last day, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, after failing to pacify the members, adjourned the House till 11.30 am and again till 4 pm.

Published: 10th September 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The stalemate continued through the last day of the Odisha Assembly on Thursday with the BJP and Congress members creating ruckus demanding a discussion on mining scam in the State by suspending the question hour. As the House assembled for the day, the Opposition members rushed into the well demanding a discussion on the issue and attempted to climb onto the Speaker podium. As Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro failed to pacify the members, he adjourned the House till 11.30 am and again till 4 pm as the noisy scenes continued.

The Speaker on Wednesday rejected an adjournment motion notice on mining scam from the Congress and refused to accept the BJP’s similar notice on Thursday. As a result of which, the Opposition members rushed into the well of the House protesting the decision. The Opposition MLAs also raised the issue of suicide of Dusmanta Das, a youth from Jagatsinghpur, due to medical negligence at the State’s premier SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. They held police responsible for Das committing suicide near the Assembly on Wednesday.

While the Opposition members stalled proceedings of the House, the ruling BJD members raised the issue of Central neglect and staged a dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Assembly premises.

Alleging short supply of fertilisers by the Centre, the ruling party members demanded a hike in minimum support price (MSP) on paddy as per the recommendation of the MS Swaminathan Committee and Fasal Bima benefits for farmers of Odisha. While Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingh Mishra ridiculed BJD’s protest, several other Opposition members criticised the Speaker for ‘working for the government’. “BJD supports BJP in all issues at the Centre, but they are now holding a protest for MSP and Fasal Bima,” he added. 

Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi criticised the Speaker for his decision. “We gave a new notice for an adjournment motion on the mining issues on Thursday. Nowhere in the notice, we mentioned about corruption. There is no justification for rejecting it,” he added. Senior Congress member Santosh Saluja also criticised the Speaker’s decision for trying to protect the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp