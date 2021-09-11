STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khimji Jewellers’ new store in Odisha's Jharsuguda

This new store will reportedly cater to a major portion of the Western Odisha market including Sambalpur, Bargarh and Balangir apart from Jharsuguda.

The inauguration of the new Khimji Jewellers showroom in Jharsuguda.

The inauguration of the new Khimji Jewellers showroom in Jharsuguda. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Khimji Jewellers - one of the largest jewellery chains of Odisha, opened a new store at Sarbahal Road in Jharsuguda on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday, September 10, 2021.  Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das inaugurated the store in the presence of Chairman Dinesh Khimji, Director Mitesh Khimji and Sumeet Khimji and Managing Director Kishore Khimji. 

With this, the leading jewellery retail chain has increased its store count in the State to six. This new store will cater to a major portion of the Western Odisha market including Sambalpur, Bargarh and Balangir apart from Jharsuguda, said Mitesh. 

“With thousands of exquisite designs in gold, diamond and silver, the store offers jewellery lovers a beautiful shopping experience and easy access to 100 per cent BIS and IGI hallmarked jewelleries under one roof,” he added.  The newly-opened store in Jharsuguda will offer direct employment to 75 and indirect employment to 150 people, said Mitesh.

