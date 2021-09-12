STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Russell’s Viper rescued from village near Bhitarkanika National Park

Forest range officer of Bhitarkanika National Park Dhaneswar Rath said it is not unusual for snakes like Russell’s Viper to sneak into villages.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  A five feet long Russell’s Viper, locally known as ‘Chandan Boda’ was rescued from the cowshed of a resident of Koilipur village near Bhitarkanika National Park on Saturday. 

The snake was spotted in the cowshed of one Bijay Sutar of the village.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued the snake before releasing it in the mangrove forest nearby.

Forest range officer of Bhitarkanika National Park Dhaneswar Rath said it is not unusual for snakes like Russell’s Viper to sneak into villages.

“We are trying to create awareness among villagers by asking them not to harm snakes. All creatures, big and small are part of our ecosystem and critical to the environment,” he said. 

The Russell’s Viper is one of the most venomous snakes found in Asia.

People bitten by the snake experience a wide range of symptoms including pain, swelling, vomiting, dizziness, blood coagulation and kidney failure.

It is scientifically known as ‘Vipera Russelli’. Russell’s viper is responsible for most of the snakebite deaths within its habitat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russell’s Viper Chandan Boda Bhitarkanika National Park
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp