Russell’s Viper rescued from village near Bhitarkanika National Park

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A five feet long Russell’s Viper, locally known as ‘Chandan Boda’ was rescued from the cowshed of a resident of Koilipur village near Bhitarkanika National Park on Saturday.

The snake was spotted in the cowshed of one Bijay Sutar of the village.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued the snake before releasing it in the mangrove forest nearby.

Forest range officer of Bhitarkanika National Park Dhaneswar Rath said it is not unusual for snakes like Russell’s Viper to sneak into villages.

“We are trying to create awareness among villagers by asking them not to harm snakes. All creatures, big and small are part of our ecosystem and critical to the environment,” he said.

The Russell’s Viper is one of the most venomous snakes found in Asia.

People bitten by the snake experience a wide range of symptoms including pain, swelling, vomiting, dizziness, blood coagulation and kidney failure.

It is scientifically known as ‘Vipera Russelli’. Russell’s viper is responsible for most of the snakebite deaths within its habitat.