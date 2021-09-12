STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tusker carcass found at village under Khamar forest range

Forest officials suspected that the tusker may have been electrocuted two days back after coming in contact with a live wire laid to poach wild animals.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Wild elephant Rivaldo| Express

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  The carcass of a 35-year-old tusker was found at Balipasi under Khamar forest range in Angul district on Saturday.

Forest officials suspected that the tusker may have been electrocuted two days back after coming in contact with a live wire laid to poach wild animals.

Forest ranger Chandra Sekhar Garnaik said, “The elephant’s tusks were intact and have been recovered by forest personnel.” 

The carcass was found 40 km from Khamar forest range office.

“We have seized the wire and other materials from the spot where the carcass was found,” Garnaik said.

Deogarh DFO Khyama Sarangi said the postmortem of the carcass has been conducted and those who had laid the live wire  will be nabbed soon.

She said the tusker must have come to the area alone two or three days back.

“There was no information of the tusker entering Khamar forest range,” the DFO said. 

Man killed by elephant 

KEONJHAR: A 41-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant at Telkoi, around 80 km from Keonjhar town on Saturday.

The victim, Makuru Naik was on his way to work at a construction site in Juanga Sahi when he was attacked by the elephant.

He died on the spot. Sources said the elephant also damaged several houses at Juanga Sahi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp