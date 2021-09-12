Tusker carcass found at village under Khamar forest range

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The carcass of a 35-year-old tusker was found at Balipasi under Khamar forest range in Angul district on Saturday.

Forest officials suspected that the tusker may have been electrocuted two days back after coming in contact with a live wire laid to poach wild animals.

Forest ranger Chandra Sekhar Garnaik said, “The elephant’s tusks were intact and have been recovered by forest personnel.”

The carcass was found 40 km from Khamar forest range office.

“We have seized the wire and other materials from the spot where the carcass was found,” Garnaik said.

Deogarh DFO Khyama Sarangi said the postmortem of the carcass has been conducted and those who had laid the live wire will be nabbed soon.

She said the tusker must have come to the area alone two or three days back.

“There was no information of the tusker entering Khamar forest range,” the DFO said.

Man killed by elephant

KEONJHAR: A 41-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant at Telkoi, around 80 km from Keonjhar town on Saturday.

The victim, Makuru Naik was on his way to work at a construction site in Juanga Sahi when he was attacked by the elephant.

He died on the spot. Sources said the elephant also damaged several houses at Juanga Sahi.