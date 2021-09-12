Well marked low pressure triggers heavy showers in Odisha 

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The low-pressure area on Sunday concentrated into a well-marked low pressure over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal. The well-marked low pressure is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts in the next 12 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is then expected to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh in subsequent two to three days.

Under the influence of the system, Paradip recorded 127.4 mm rainfall, Sonepur 51 mm, Puri 50.8 mm and Chandbali 49.8 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday.

The State Capital, Cuttack and Puri received heavy rainfall on Sunday causing waterlogging in various areas of the city.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall (over 200 mm) at one or two places in Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh districts on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, and heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts during the same period.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall (over 200 mm) in one or two places in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Bargarh districts, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Cuttack and six other districts, and heavy rainfall at one or two places in Khurda and 10 other districts is expected on Monday," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Surface wind speed reaching 45 km/hr to 55 km/hr and gusting up to 65 km/hr is expected to prevail along and off Odisha coast, north and west-central Bay of Bengal between Sunday and Tuesday, and the regional Met office has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea for three days.

The system, seventh over the Bay of Bengal and the strongest between June and September, is expected to reduce the rainfall deficiency in Odisha.

Das said the rainfall deficit between June and September 12 has reduced to 25 per cent, and 17 districts have received below normal rainfall during the same period.

The rainfall deficit stood at 29 per cent and twenty-four districts had recorded below normal rainfall between June and August 31.