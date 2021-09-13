10 held for killing youth over petty dispute in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after a 21-year-old youth was beaten to death in Danipali following a group clash over a petty dispute, Sambalpur police on Sunday arrested 10 persons.

The deceased was identified as Somyaranjan Bar, a resident of Bohidarbandh. All the accused belong to Dasmati colony within Ainthapali police limits. On Saturday, one Samir Sagar of Danipali along with his wife was en route to Samaleswari temple when Sanjaya Jal, one of the accused, came in front of his bike near Dasamati Colony. Following the incident, an argument ensued between the duo. Later, the situation took an ugly turn after Samir with his associates including Somyaranjan reached Dasmati colony and assaulted Satrughana Nag and his family members.

Villagers tried to intervene and attacked Samir’s group. While Samir and his associates managed to flee, villagers caught hold of Somyaranjan near Danipali paddy field and assaulted him brutally. Police rushed to the spot and rescued him, rushing him to the Sambalpur DHH where he was declared dead. Police launched a manhunt to nab the culprits and conducted raids at several places.

While 10 persons were arrested in connection with the murder, five others were arrested under different sections of the IPC for their alleged involvement in the entire incident. Police have also seized three sticks with blood stains from the crime spot.