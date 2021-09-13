STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Deep depression pounds Odisha, breaks decades-old rainfall records

Puri saw an 87-year record broken. The last 24 hours rainfall of 329 mm was the highest single-day rain for the month of September.The town’s earlier record was 210.8 mm rainfall on September 20, 1934

Published: 13th September 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Flooded street of Janpath in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

Flooded street of Janpath in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal and crossed the north Odisha coast on Monday morning with pounding showers as well as record rainfall while heaping misery on people across the State.

With the rain continuing, flash floods could not be ruled out as major river catchments received heavy showers. The State Government has put the Collectors on the alert.

The pilgrim town Puri saw an 87-year record broken The last 24 hours rainfall of 329 mm was the highest single-day rain for the month of September. The showers were recorded between Sunday 8.30 am and Monday 8.30 am. The town’s earlier record was 210.8 mm rainfall on September 20, 1934.

Several places in Puri district received extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The State Capital Bhubaneswar recorded 193 mm rainfall during the period. It was a six-decade record again.

"Bhubaneswar has broken 63 years of rainfall record in September. Last time, the city had received 163 mm rainfall on September 5, 1958," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Outskirts of Bhubaneswar waterlogged after heavy showers

Lashed by incessant rain since the wee hours of Sunday, Bhubaneswar has seen large-scale inundation of residential and commercial areas. Bhubaneswar Railway Station saw stormwater overtopping the tracks.

In Jagatsinghpur, Paradip also received extremely heavy showers and recorded 219 mm rainfall in last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. In Puri district, which recorded heaviest of showers, Astaranga recorded 530 mm, Kakatpur 525 mm, Gop 331 mm, Satyabadi 328 mm, Nimapada 302 mm, Pipili 263 mm, Brahmagiri 240 mm, Delanga 228 mm and Kanas 212 mm.

Krushnaprasad received heavy showers in the last 24 hours and recorded 179.4 mm rains. Rainfall of 204.5 mm or more in 24 hours is considered as extremely heavy, 115.6 mm or more as very heavy, and 64.5 mm or more as heavy. Meanwhile, the deep depression moved west-northwestwards and crossed north Odisha coast, close to south of Chandbali on Monday morning. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours.

The regional Met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rains at one or two places in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, and Bargarh districts, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Cuttack and six other districts, and heavy rainfall at one or two places in Khurda and 10 other districts on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha rainfall Odisha record breaking rain Puri rain record broken
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp