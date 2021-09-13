Fake job racket busted in Odisha, two held

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district police on Sunday busted an inter-district fake job racket and arrested two persons who duped several youths by promising them government jobs.The accused, Sadan Pangi of Hanumal village within Machhkund police limits in Koraput and Sudhir Pani of Rayagada town operated in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada disticts.

They were arrested basing on a complaint filed by three of their victims with Malkangiri Model polce station. Police said the accused collected lakhs of rupees from unemployed youths promising them jobs in the government.

They used to show the youths job advertisements sent by one Sameer Patnaik of Bhubaneswar on Pani’s WhatsApp number/After collecting money from the unsuspecting youths, the duo used to issue fake appointment letters to them. When a few of the victims after finding out that the appointment letters were fake asked Pangi to refund their money, the latter threatened them.

The accused used to accept money from their victims on their PhonePe account. They then sent the sum to Sameer on the latter’s PhonePe and GooglePay accounts.Sources said Pani had created a WhatsApp group with his victims as its members. Police said the accused had collected `10 lakh from unemployed youths in Malkangiri district alone.