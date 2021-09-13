STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fake job racket busted in Odisha, two held

The district police on Sunday busted an inter-district fake job racket and arrested two persons who duped several youths by promising them government jobs.

Published: 13th September 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district police on Sunday busted an inter-district fake job racket and arrested two persons who duped several youths by promising them government jobs.The accused, Sadan Pangi of Hanumal village within Machhkund police limits in Koraput and Sudhir Pani of Rayagada town operated in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada disticts.

They were arrested basing on a complaint filed by three of their victims with Malkangiri Model polce station. Police said the accused collected lakhs of rupees from unemployed youths promising them jobs in the government.

They used to show the youths job advertisements sent by one Sameer Patnaik of Bhubaneswar on Pani’s WhatsApp number/After collecting money from the unsuspecting youths, the duo used to issue fake appointment letters to them. When a few of the victims after finding out that the appointment letters were fake asked Pangi to refund their money, the latter threatened them.

The accused used to accept money from their victims on their PhonePe account. They then sent the sum to Sameer on the latter’s PhonePe and GooglePay accounts.Sources said Pani had created a WhatsApp group with his victims as its members. Police said the accused had collected `10 lakh from unemployed youths in Malkangiri district alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha fake job racket
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp