Life hit as rain wreaks havoc in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Low pressure-induced rainfall during the last 48 hours threw life out of gear in Kendrapara district. Waterlogging was reported from Kendrapara town, Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Marsaghai and other areas of the district while villages were inundated as heavy rains continued on Sunday. Stormwater entered several houses, government offices and many thatched houses caved in Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks. Parts of the district plunged into darkness due to power cuts.

People residing in slums in Kendrapara town were the worst hit as knee-deep water in the localities forced the residents to take shelter in buildings nearby. Due to incessant rainfall, a large number of inhabitants of Bagapatia rehabilitation colony with a population of around 4,000 were found struggling with waterlogging problems. Four years back, the district administration had assured to build concrete roads to the rehabilitation colony to prevent waterlogging but it has not yet been yet, said Jagannath Behera, a local.

Executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Debaprasad Bal said drains are being cleared to address waterlogging. He said pumping of rainwater from residential areas of the town is being carried out by the civic body.

The rains caused seawater to enter human habitations in the district. Sources said standing paddy crops in seaside villages like Batighar, Kajalapatia, Pentha, Kansarabadadandua, Satabhaya, Kanhupur, Talachua and Rangani suffered damage due to ingress of seawater. “Several fishermen moved their boats and other fishing gear to safety.However, heavy tides have damaged 10 boats at the fishing jetty at Jamboo,” said Basant Behera, a fisherman.