STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Life hit as rain wreaks havoc in Odisha's Kendrapara

Low pressure-induced rainfall during the last 48 hours threw life out of gear in Kendrapara district.

Published: 13th September 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged street in Kendrapara town

A waterlogged street in Kendrapara town | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Low pressure-induced rainfall during the last 48 hours threw life out of gear in Kendrapara district. Waterlogging was reported from Kendrapara town, Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Marsaghai and other areas of the district while villages were inundated as heavy rains continued on Sunday. Stormwater entered several houses, government offices and many thatched houses caved in Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks. Parts of the district plunged into darkness due to power cuts.

People residing in slums in Kendrapara town were the worst hit as knee-deep water in the localities forced the residents to take shelter in buildings nearby. Due to incessant rainfall, a large number of  inhabitants of Bagapatia rehabilitation colony with a population of around 4,000 were found struggling with waterlogging problems. Four years back, the district administration had assured to build concrete roads to the rehabilitation colony to prevent waterlogging but it has not yet been yet, said Jagannath Behera, a local.

Executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Debaprasad Bal said drains are being cleared to address waterlogging. He said pumping of rainwater from residential areas of the town is being carried out by the civic body.

The rains caused seawater to enter human habitations in the district. Sources said standing paddy crops in seaside villages like Batighar, Kajalapatia, Pentha, Kansarabadadandua, Satabhaya, Kanhupur, Talachua and Rangani suffered damage due to ingress of seawater. “Several fishermen moved their boats and other fishing gear to safety.However, heavy tides have damaged 10 boats at the  fishing jetty at Jamboo,” said Basant Behera, a  fisherman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara rain
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp