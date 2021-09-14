2 killed in house collapse, tidal ingress sparks panic in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Incessant rains for the last three days threw life out of gear in the coastal district even as two persons were reportedly killed after their mud houses collapsed on Sunday night, September 12, 2021. Narmada Prusti (64) of Dihasahi village under Derabishi block and Abhaya Mohapatra (62) of Badabetera in Garadapur died after mud walls of their houses caved in at around midnight. Their bodies have been sent to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

There were reports of many houses collapsing across the district due to the heavy rains. The downpour inundated low-lying areas and people were confined to their homes at Fakirabad, Ranapada, Dilarapur, Kakata, Badahat, Santasahi and other localities in Kendrapara town. Several by-lanes and roads remain submerged in stagnant rainwater.

Panic gripped coastal pockets of the district after tidal waves hit the seaside villages causing extensive damage to agriculture fields in Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks. Sources said tidal waves transgressed the weak saline embankments at several points inundating crop areas in Praharajpur, Olasahi, Sasanapeta, Naukana, Gupti, Bheda, Talachua, Rangani, Suniti, Amarabati, Gumara, Rajendranagar, Pravati, Banipala, Batighar, Badatubi, Sanatubi and other villages.

The strong winds accompanying the rain forced a large number of fishermen to remain anchored at the fishing harbours. Ranjan Behera (45), a fisherman of Kharinashi village, said, “We have not ventured into the sea since Saturday due to the low pressure-induced strong waves in the Bay of Bengal. The Mahanadi river mouth also remained turbulent making navigation difficult even for seasoned fishermen.” Additional Director of Fisheries (Marine) department, Kujang Manas Ranjan Sahoo said the authorities have warned fishermen against venturing into the sea during bad weather conditions.

The Fisheries department will take action against fishermen who are found ignoring adverse weather warnings. Around 10,000 rain-affected people have been shifted to cyclone shelters and educational institutions and provided free food. District emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said the administration has directed all block development officers to submit a report on saline ingress in seaside villages.