Centre seeks data on minor minerals by September 30

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the states are empowered to frame rules for regulation of concessions in respect of minor minerals, the Centre has applied its authority by asking state governments to submit data on minor mineral deposits by September 30.

In a recent order, the Ministry of Mines has asked the states to submit annual report in scheduled format providing statistics and information on minor minerals to the Controller General, Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) on or before July 1 every year for the preceding financial year. Similarly, quarterly report on minor minerals is required to be submitted on or before the 45th day of every quarter for the preceding quarter.

“The annual report for the financial year 2020-2021 and quarterly report for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 shall be submitted on or before September 30,” the order issued to the Steel and Mines department said. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 delineates the powers of the Centre and states to regulate the mines and minerals.

The Central government is empowered for regulation of the grant of mineral concessions in respect of all minerals, other than minor minerals. Section 14 of the Act provides that regulation of mineral concessions will not apply to the quarry leases, mining leases or other mineral concessions in respect of minor minerals. Whereas, section 15 of the Act empowers the states to make rules for regulation of mineral concession for minor minerals.

As section 18 of the MMDR Act mandates that it will be the duty of the Central government to take all such steps as may be necessary for conservation and systematic development of minerals, the Ministry has exercised the power for scientific development and sustainable exploitation of mineral resources, the order said. “Compilation of accurate and updated statistics and its comprehensive analysis at the central level is a prerequisite for framing any policy regarding mineral development and sustainable mining in the country,” the order said.

Moreover, access to statistics related to the availability of mineral resources, grant of concessions, production, royalty accrual, is necessary for overall economic planning, sustained raw material supply for industries and infrastructure projects, and regulating the import-export of minerals in the national interest. The IBM which is experiencing difficulty in data collection will compile the data, analyse and submit quarterly and annual reports to the Ministry.