STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre seeks data on minor minerals by September 30

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 delineates the powers of the Centre and states to regulate the mines and minerals.

Published: 14th September 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

The Central government is empowered for regulation of the grant of mineral concessions in respect of all minerals, other than minor minerals. (Representational Photo)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the states are empowered to frame rules for regulation of concessions in respect of minor minerals, the Centre has applied its authority by asking state governments to submit data on minor mineral deposits by September 30.

In a recent order, the Ministry of Mines has asked the states to submit annual report in scheduled format providing statistics and information on minor minerals to the Controller General, Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) on or before July 1 every year for the preceding financial year. Similarly, quarterly report on minor minerals is required to be submitted on or before the 45th day of every quarter for the preceding quarter.

“The annual report for the financial year 2020-2021 and quarterly report for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 shall be submitted on or before September 30,” the order issued to the Steel and Mines department said. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 delineates the powers of the Centre and states to regulate the mines and minerals.

The Central government is empowered for regulation of the grant of mineral concessions in respect of all minerals, other than minor minerals. Section 14 of the Act provides that regulation of mineral concessions will not apply to the quarry leases, mining leases or other mineral concessions in respect of minor minerals. Whereas, section 15 of the Act empowers the states to make rules for regulation of mineral concession for minor minerals.

As section 18 of the MMDR Act mandates that it will be the duty of the Central government to take all such steps as may be necessary for conservation and systematic development of minerals, the Ministry has exercised the power for scientific development and sustainable exploitation of mineral resources, the order said. “Compilation of accurate and updated statistics and its comprehensive analysis at the central level is a prerequisite for framing any policy regarding mineral development and sustainable mining in the country,” the order said.

Moreover, access to statistics related to the availability of mineral resources, grant of concessions, production, royalty accrual, is necessary for overall economic planning, sustained raw material supply for industries and infrastructure projects, and regulating the import-export of minerals in the national interest. The IBM which is experiencing difficulty in data collection will compile the data, analyse and submit quarterly and annual reports to the Ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Bureau of Mines Controller General Ministry of Mines The Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act 1957 Minor mineral deposits state data
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp