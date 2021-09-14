Goods train derails on Angul-Talcher road, rail services affected in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A goods train derailed on a single line between Angul and Talcher Road under Dhenkanal-Sambalpur rail section in East Coast Railway (ECoR) early on Tuesday morning as heavy rains washed out a portion of the railway track.

Sources said around 100 metres of the single line track was washed out due to flash floods triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. The restoration work has been affected as floodwater was still flowing above the track.

"Nine bogies and engine of the rice laden train derailed nearly 2 km away from the Talcher station as the railway track approaching a bridge was badly damaged in the heavy flow of rainwater. Signalling was also affected due to inundation of railway tracks," said a railway spokesperson.

Two accident relief trains from Sambalpur and Khurda Road sides have arrived at the spot for restoration of the damaged track. The work will start once the rainwater recedes from the track, he informed and confirmed that no casualty was reported.

Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Rinkesh Roy has rushed to the site and is reviewing the restoration and rerailment works. Preliminary investigation revealed that the derailment was due to bank slip on box bridge approach due to flash flood.

A crane from Sambalpur will tackle wagons from Angul side and another from Khurda Road will tackle engine and then wagons from Talcher side. One JCB has also been mobilised to create diversion so as to reduce water flow for filling the breach.

"The box girder is intact. Retaining walls on both sides have been damaged. The left railway track on approach to bridge from Angul side has been washed out," the spokesperson added.

Several passengers have been stranded at Sambalpur station due to the derailment. Railway officials of Sambalpur Division have distributed snacks, drinking water and tea to around 2400 stranded passengers of Bikaner-Puri Special (1000 passengers) and Durg-Puri Special trains (1400 passengers).

Meanwhile, train services in the section have been affected leading to cancellation of 12 trains and diversion of eight trains. The Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special will run between Rourkela and Sambalpur on the day.

